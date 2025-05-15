$41.540.04
Kyiv residents will be able to receive from 20 to 40 thousand hryvnias due to damage or destruction of housing as a result of the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

Kyiv will pay up to UAH 40,000 in one-time assistance and UAH 20,000 per month to victims of housing destruction. Funds will be allocated for temporary rent, payments will begin after the approval of the procedure.

Kyiv residents will be able to receive from 20 to 40 thousand hryvnias due to damage or destruction of housing as a result of the war

The Kyiv City Council has approved new payments for those affected by damage or destruction of housing. In addition to the 10,000 one-time assistance to citizens whose homes were affected by enemy attacks, Kyiv will additionally provide funds to those who need temporary housing for the period of restoration of the damaged housing.

This was reported in the Department of Social and Veteran Policy of the KMDA, reports UNN.

Details

According to the adopted amendments to the city target program "Turbota. Towards Kyivans" for 2025–2027, the following types of assistance are provided:

  • payment of a one-time targeted financial assistance in the amount of UAH 40,000 for Kyiv residents who need urgent temporary relocation due to damage or destruction of housing;
    • payment of monthly targeted financial assistance in the amount of UAH 20,000 (for a period of up to 12 months) for Kyiv residents who are forced to temporarily relocate due to the impossibility of long-term living in a damaged or destroyed building.

      Monthly assistance will be provided for a period of up to 12 months until the restoration of housing at the expense of the city budget or obtaining a state certificate "eVidnovlennia".

      To receive funds, there is no need to apply to the Department of Social and Veteran Policy – the lists will be provided by the district state administrations in the city of Kyiv.

      Payments will begin after the approval of the relevant Procedure, which will be announced additionally.

      Let us remind you

      The Register of Damage has started accepting applications for category A3.2 regarding damage to non-residential property. Ukrainians will be able to receive compensation for damages caused by Russia. 

      Yana Sokolivska

      Yana Sokolivska

      KyivReal Estate Finance
      Kyiv
