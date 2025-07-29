$41.800.02
742mm
Kyiv residents declared over 1000 units of weapons and 255,000 ammunition - police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

In Kyiv, 1021 units of firearms and 255,000 rounds of ammunition have been declared since the campaign began on November 25, 2024. 983 residents of the capital applied to the police to declare weapons.

Kyiv residents declared over 1000 units of weapons and 255,000 ammunition - police

In Kyiv, more than 1,000 firearms and over 255,000 rounds of ammunition for them have been declared. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the capital's police.

Details

The campaign for declaring weapons by civilians in Ukraine began on November 25, 2024. As of today, 983 residents of the capital have contacted the police. 1021 units of firearms were declared, including:

  • 757 units of rifled weapons;
    • 264 units of smoothbore weapons.

      Also, 255,000 rounds of ammunition were declared.

      The weapon declaration campaign allows citizens who illegally store or have found firearms or ammunition to declare them and obtain the right to legal possession

      – the police reported.

      Law enforcement officers also announced the algorithm of actions during weapon declaration:

      • first, you need to report the find or existing weapon to the National Police hotline 102 or contact the police department at your place of residence;
        • then you need to come to the nearest police unit to declare the weapon, or specialists from the permitting service will come to the declarant's place of residence to carry out the procedure.

          To declare a weapon, you only need a passport, photo, and identification code.

          Recall

          Law enforcement agencies exposed 15 individuals who tried to establish illegal sale of weapons and ammunition. Explosives, grenade launchers, automatic rifles, and rifles were seized from the suspects. Arrests took place in Kyiv, Chernivtsi, Kherson region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, and Chernihiv.

          Yevhen Ustimenko

