KCMA reported on the work of air defense in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
KCMA reported on the work of air defense in Kyiv
The KCMA reported on the work of air defense in Kyiv, UNN reports.
Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over!
Details
Before that, at 8 o'clock, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a group of missiles fired at Kyiv along the Dnipro River from the south. And they also pointed to the work of air defense.
Russia's attack on Kyiv: part of the city is without power, medics are heading to Dniprovskyi district07.02.24, 08:07 • 43434 views