The KCMA reported on the work of air defense in Kyiv, UNN reports.

Air defense is working in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over! - KCMA reported on social media.

Details

Before that, at 8 o'clock, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a group of missiles fired at Kyiv along the Dnipro River from the south. And they also pointed to the work of air defense.

Russia's attack on Kyiv: part of the city is without power, medics are heading to Dniprovskyi district