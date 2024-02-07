Russia's attack on Kyiv: part of the city is without power, medics are heading to Dniprovskyi district

As a result of the Russian attack, some consumers on the left bank are currently without electricity. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN reports.

"As a result of the enemy attack, two high-voltage lines in the capital were damaged by missile fragments. Some consumers on the left bank are now without electricity," Klitschko said.

In addition, according to him, after the explosion, medics were called to the Dniprovsky district of the capital.

"More details later," Klitschko summarized.

