Kyiv Region and Washington State Launch Online Platform for Business Cooperation: Kravchenko gives details

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 74731 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105828 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148765 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152936 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249499 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173911 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165193 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148295 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225432 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113044 views

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 44931 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 39888 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 33845 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58266 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52288 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249499 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225432 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211586 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237356 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224200 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 74731 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 52288 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 58266 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112720 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113631 views
Kyiv Region and Washington State Launch Online Platform for Business Cooperation: Kravchenko gives details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43268 views

Kyiv region and the state of Washington are launching an online platform for business cooperation that will allow entrepreneurs to easily find partners, establish communication, learn about industries and products, and share experiences.

Kyiv region and Washington state are launching an online platform for business cooperation. This was announced during the second International Summit of Cities and Regions under the President of Ukraine by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports with reference to the RMA press service.

"In March of this year, during an official visit to Washington State, I proposed to my colleague Governor Jay Inslee and representatives of their Department of Commerce to create an online platform for business interaction between the two regions. This is a platform where representatives of business, companies and production from the two regions will cooperate and sell their services and products. I have repeatedly heard from Ukrainian and foreign entrepreneurs that they are interested in greater exchange of information about business opportunities," he said.

Kyiv Region and Washington State Sign Memorandum of Cooperation: Kravchenko gives details18.03.24, 15:35 • 63601 view

The launch of this platform was officially announced during the Summit.

"Unfortunately, Governor Inslee could not personally come to Ukraine for the Summit. Nevertheless, he sent his words of support to our country online. Once again, he expressed his admiration for the courage of Ukrainians and assured us that the United States wants to continue to be a reliable partner for us," said the head of the CRMA.

The platform will allow entrepreneurs to easily find partners and establish contacts with them, learn about industries and their products, and share experiences.

The Kyiv region has already started filling the portal with information about the region's enterprises. The next step is to fill it with similar information from our friends in Washington State. Over time, the portal's functionality will be expanded.

Ruslan Kravchenko reminded that due to the full-scale Russian invasion, 770 business entities in Kyiv region were damaged, 127 of them completely destroyed. 20% of logistics facilities were destroyed.

It will be a business platform for Ukrainian and American manufacturers: Kyiv region and Washington state to create online platform19.03.24, 16:10 • 24754 views

"Despite this, the business of Kyiv region has survived, adapted to the challenges, is rebuilding and developing. 90% of business representatives have already resumed their work. 76% of Kyiv region enterprises are already operating at full capacity. Kyiv region is among the top five business-attractive regions. The number of new business entities is growing steadily," he added.

The head of the CRMA emphasized that the potential of the business and economy of the Kyiv region is considerable, so his task is to make as many international partners as possible aware of the capabilities of Ukrainian producers.

"I am convinced that in the near future we will be able to talk about joint mutually beneficial projects that will contribute to the development of the economy of our regions. We are ready to share our experience with other regions," said Ruslan Kravchenko.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

