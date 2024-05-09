Kyiv Region and Washington State Launch Online Platform for Business Cooperation: Kravchenko gives details

Kyiv region and Washington state are launching an online platform for business cooperation. This was announced during the second International Summit of Cities and Regions under the President of Ukraine by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, UNN reports with reference to the RMA press service.

"In March of this year, during an official visit to Washington State, I proposed to my colleague Governor Jay Inslee and representatives of their Department of Commerce to create an online platform for business interaction between the two regions. This is a platform where representatives of business, companies and production from the two regions will cooperate and sell their services and products. I have repeatedly heard from Ukrainian and foreign entrepreneurs that they are interested in greater exchange of information about business opportunities," he said.

The launch of this platform was officially announced during the Summit.

"Unfortunately, Governor Inslee could not personally come to Ukraine for the Summit. Nevertheless, he sent his words of support to our country online. Once again, he expressed his admiration for the courage of Ukrainians and assured us that the United States wants to continue to be a reliable partner for us," said the head of the CRMA.

The platform will allow entrepreneurs to easily find partners and establish contacts with them, learn about industries and their products, and share experiences.

The Kyiv region has already started filling the portal with information about the region's enterprises. The next step is to fill it with similar information from our friends in Washington State. Over time, the portal's functionality will be expanded.

Ruslan Kravchenko reminded that due to the full-scale Russian invasion, 770 business entities in Kyiv region were damaged, 127 of them completely destroyed. 20% of logistics facilities were destroyed.

"Despite this, the business of Kyiv region has survived, adapted to the challenges, is rebuilding and developing. 90% of business representatives have already resumed their work. 76% of Kyiv region enterprises are already operating at full capacity. Kyiv region is among the top five business-attractive regions. The number of new business entities is growing steadily," he added.

The head of the CRMA emphasized that the potential of the business and economy of the Kyiv region is considerable, so his task is to make as many international partners as possible aware of the capabilities of Ukrainian producers.

"I am convinced that in the near future we will be able to talk about joint mutually beneficial projects that will contribute to the development of the economy of our regions. We are ready to share our experience with other regions," said Ruslan Kravchenko.