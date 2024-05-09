Usyk completes training camp before fight with Fury

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has completed a training camp before his fight with Tyson Fury, which will take place this month. This was announced by Usyk himself on his Instagram, reports UNN.

"The hard work is done," Usyk wrote in an Instagram post.

Recall

The world heavyweight championship fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury scheduled for February 17 in Saudi Arabia has been officially postponed after Fury suffered an unexpected injury during training.

The Usyk-Fury fight for the title of absolute world heavyweight champion will take place on Saturday, May 18.