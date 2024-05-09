Shmyhal met with the Minister of Development of Germany: they discussed the implementation of joint projects

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Minister for Development Svenja Schulze. The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects and coordinated work ahead of the Recovery Conference to be held in June in Berlin. Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

We discussed the implementation of joint projects during a meeting with Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany. He noted our fruitful cooperation with the German Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW) and thanked us for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. This is especially important given the leading role of the private sector in Ukraine's recovery - Shmyhal said.

He noted that 7 investment projects with KfW totaling more than EUR 311 million are currently underway.

He emphasized that special attention should be paid to recycling projects and to intensifying the activities of businesses, including those of veterans and those in the de-occupied territories. We coordinated our work ahead of the Recovery Conference to be held in June in Berlin. We look forward to concrete results - the Prime Minister added.

Recall

German Minister of Development Svenja Schulze arrived in Kyivto meet with Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. However, the meeting was canceled after it became known that Kubrakov had been dismissed by the Verkhovna Rada.