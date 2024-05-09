Shmyhal met with the Minister of Development of Germany: they discussed the implementation of joint projects

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 80943 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107303 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154206 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250449 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174174 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165432 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148342 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113061 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 39567 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 31504 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63863 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 32036 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57889 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250449 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225966 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212020 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237763 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224566 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 80943 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 57889 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 63863 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112929 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113829 views
Actual
Shmyhal met with the Minister of Development of Germany: they discussed the implementation of joint projects

Shmyhal met with the Minister of Development of Germany: they discussed the implementation of joint projects

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70686 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Minister for Development Svenja Schulze to discuss the implementation of joint projects, coordinate work ahead of the Recovery Conference in Berlin in June, and emphasize Ukraine's fruitful cooperation with the German Reconstruction Credit Institution (KfW), which supports small and medium-sized enterprises that are crucial to Ukraine's recovery.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with German Minister for Development Svenja Schulze. The parties discussed the implementation of joint projects and coordinated work ahead of the Recovery Conference to be held in June in Berlin. Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

We discussed the implementation of joint projects during a meeting with Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany. He noted our fruitful cooperation with the German Credit Institution for Reconstruction (KfW) and thanked us for supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. This is especially important given the leading role of the private sector in Ukraine's recovery 

- Shmyhal said.

He noted that 7 investment projects with KfW totaling more than EUR 311 million are currently underway.

He emphasized that special attention should be paid to recycling projects and to intensifying the activities of businesses, including those of veterans and those in the de-occupied territories. We coordinated our work ahead of the Recovery Conference to be held in June in Berlin. We look forward to concrete results 

- the Prime Minister added.

Recall

German Minister of Development Svenja Schulze arrived in Kyivto meet with Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov. However, the meeting was canceled after it became known that Kubrakov had been dismissed by the Verkhovna Rada.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
telegramTelegram
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
berlinBerlin

Contact us about advertising