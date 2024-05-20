Occupants shelled Zaporizhzhia 378 times, one wounded

During the day, the occupants attacked Zaporizhzhia region 378 times. Eight localities were under enemy fire. One man was wounded during an enemy attack in the Pohlohiv district. This was reported by the head of the RMA Ivan Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

In particular:

The enemy conducted 2 air strikes on Novoandriivka.

170 UAVs of various modifications attacked Gulyaypole, Levadne, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Novoandriivka.

19 attacks from multiple rocket launchers hit Huliaipole, Robotyne, Malynivka and Levadne.

187 artillery shells were fired on the territory of Huliaipol, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Verbove, Levadne, Malynivka and Stepnohirsk.

There were 4 reports of housing destruction.

