Over the course of the day, the enemy carried out more than two dozen attacks on Nikopol: two people were killed and eight wounded

During the day, the enemy carried out more than two dozen attacks on Nikopol. Two people were killed and 8 others were wounded, including girls aged 15 and 16. Also damaged were houses, solar panels, power lines and gas pipelines, a fire station, a bank, and shops. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

It's been an extremely difficult day for Nikopol. From morning to evening, there were continuous attacks. With artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and kamikaze drones. In total, there were more than two dozen attacks. Nikopol suffered the most. Two people were killed in the city. In total, eight people were injured. Among them are girls aged 15 and 16. They are in moderate condition ," Lysak said.

He noted that 8 high-rise buildings and 25 private houses, 16 outbuildings, as well as greenhouses, almost 30 solar panels, power lines and gas pipelines were damaged in the city.

A kindergarten, a fire station, a building of a charitable organization, a bank, and shops were also damaged. A dozen cars were smashed. In particular, rescue vehicles and ambulances.

The occupiers also terrorized Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrivka communities. In the latter, a private house, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged - Lysak added.

Recall

The Russian army continues to cynically shell rescue units. On Thursday, May 9, fire stations in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovs'k regions came under enemy fire.