Kyiv police seize 85 illegal weapons and 10,000 rounds of ammunition in February

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 15302 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 47719 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 38784 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 202504 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183914 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 174422 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 220101 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249007 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154822 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371567 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165129 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 58666 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 77340 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40001 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32143 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 11172 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 47719 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 202505 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 165233 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 183914 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 9956 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 19230 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 19892 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 32208 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 40069 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kyiv police seize 85 illegal weapons and 10,000 rounds of ammunition in February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50218 views

In February, Kyiv police seized 85 illegal weapons, including assault rifles, pistols, carbines, machine guns, grenades, and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition during operations to combat illegal arms trafficking.

Kyiv police seize 85 illegal weapons and 10,000 rounds of ammunition in February

In February, police in the capital  confiscated 85 illegal weapons, including seven assault rifles, pistols, carbines, and machine guns, as well as grenades and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition. 

This was reported by the Kyiv Police, according to UNN.

Details

In February, Kyiv police conducted operations to seize illegal weapons and ammunition.

A total of 85 weapons were confiscated, including seven assault rifles, pistols, carbines and machine guns, as well as grenades and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition.

In February, we registered 64 criminal offenses related to illegal trafficking in weapons, ammunition and explosives under Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and 32 offenders have already been served suspicion notices. Every day we continue to work on preventing the consequences of illegal arms trafficking so that deadly trophies do not harm citizens and do not reach the illegal arms market

 - Chief of the Kyiv Police Dmytro Shumeiko.  

Add

The police warn that illegal possession of weapons and ammunition has criminal consequences, unless citizens voluntarily hand them over. 

In 2023, the National Police of Ukraine seized more than 5,000 firearms and 1.8 million rounds of ammunition15.01.24, 12:33 • 21301 view

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Crimes and emergencies
