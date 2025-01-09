Kyiv police detain foreigner suspected of causing grievous bodily harm

A foreigner suspected of inflicting grievous bodily harm on a friend with whom he shared a hostel was detained in Kyiv.

This was reported by the police of Kyiv, UNN writes.

Details [1

The suspect reportedly came to visit a friend who lived in a hostel. However, the man's neighbor was in the room and did not like the stranger's visit. A quarrel arose between the men during which the guest stabbed the victim and fled.

The doctors hospitalized the victim, and the Kyiv police quickly identified the attacker and his route, and in cooperation with Poltava law enforcement officers detained the attacker in the neighboring region, where he planned to hide - , the statement said.

The detainee was served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Article 121 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm.

The court imposed on him a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention. The foreigner faces up to eight years in prison.

To recap

In Chernihiv region, a court sentenced three gang members to life in prison for the murder of a family from Kyiv.

The criminals lured the family to an abandoned gas station, killed them and stole $6,000.