The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
July 20, 09:39 AM
July 20, 09:39 AM
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
July 20, 07:27 AM
July 20, 07:27 AM
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM
July 19, 09:47 PM • 123815 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:59 PM
July 19, 05:59 PM • 106697 views
Sanctions coming soon: Zelenskyy announced the first decisions of the renewed National Security and Defense Council
July 19, 05:24 PM
July 19, 05:24 PM • 89201 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM
July 19, 02:56 PM • 58614 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM
July 18, 06:06 PM • 144699 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 03:17 PM
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 281441 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
July 18, 02:59 PM
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 113266 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
July 18, 02:38 PM
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 101448 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Kyiv metro train movement changed: "red" line runs to "Vokzalna"

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1496 views

Train movement on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska line of the Kyiv metro has been temporarily organized from "Akademmistechko" station to "Vokzalna" station due to technical reasons. "Lukianivska" station is closed to passengers due to damage to the ground part as a result of shelling.

Kyiv metro train movement changed: "red" line runs to "Vokzalna"

Movement on the "red" line of the Kyiv metro is temporarily carried out to the "Vokzalna" station. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

It is noted that due to technical reasons, train movement on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro line is organized from the "Akademmistechko" station to the "Vokzalna" station.

The resumption of full movement and all further changes will be announced additionally. We emphasize that all underground metro stations continue to operate as shelters

- stated in the KCSA message.

They also informed that the "Lukianivska" metro station is closed to passengers but operates as a shelter.

"As a result of the shelling, the ground part of the station was partially damaged. There is no fire at the station, the underground premises are not damaged. The station will temporarily not operate for entry and exit," the KCSA warned.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21, one person died, and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the "Lukianivska" metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building and a fire in a kindergarten.

Attack on Kyiv: fires and destruction in four districts, there are casualties21.07.25, 04:18

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivEvents
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv
Tesla
