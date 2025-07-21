Kyiv metro train movement changed: "red" line runs to "Vokzalna"

Movement on the "red" line of the Kyiv metro is temporarily carried out to the "Vokzalna" station. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

It is noted that due to technical reasons, train movement on the Sviatoshynsko-Brovarska metro line is organized from the "Akademmistechko" station to the "Vokzalna" station.

The resumption of full movement and all further changes will be announced additionally. We emphasize that all underground metro stations continue to operate as shelters - stated in the KCSA message.

They also informed that the "Lukianivska" metro station is closed to passengers but operates as a shelter.

"As a result of the shelling, the ground part of the station was partially damaged. There is no fire at the station, the underground premises are not damaged. The station will temporarily not operate for entry and exit," the KCSA warned.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on July 21, one person died, and another man was hospitalized with multiple injuries. The entrance to the "Lukianivska" metro station was damaged, a fire was recorded on the roof of a residential building and a fire in a kindergarten.

