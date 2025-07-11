"Clear Sky": Kyiv launches system to intercept enemy drones

In Kyiv, a full-fledged system for intercepting enemy drones flying towards the capital - "Clean Sky" - is being launched, said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

By order of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we are launching a full-fledged system for intercepting enemy drones flying towards Kyiv. The capital is allocating more funds for the implementation of the large-scale project "Clean Sky", which provides for the protection of airspace with the help of domestic interceptor drones. - wrote Tkachenko.

According to him, 260 million hryvnias will be allocated for the implementation of the initiative. These funds, according to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, will go "not just to purchase equipment, but to create an effective response system":

a training center for operators is being deployed - this is a specialized structure where specialists in controlling interceptor drones will be trained;

additional mobile units are being formed that will be on duty in the capital and on the approaches to the city;

work is being done in close coordination with the General Staff, the Air Force, and the Defense Forces to achieve maximum synergy with the air defense system.

"In a few months of pilot launch, the "Clean Sky" project in Kyiv region has already proven its effectiveness - almost 550 enemy UAVs have been intercepted. 550 intercepted Shaheds are not just statistics. These are saved lives, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, energy," Tkachenko noted.

"In addition, we are working on attracting extra-budgetary funds. This is an investment in the safety of every Kyiv resident. While the enemy is attacking, we are strengthening our defense. The sky over Kyiv will be clean," emphasized the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

