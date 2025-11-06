Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds

Kyiv police have declared Yuriy Rybyansky, head of the Darnytskyi police department, wanted. The law enforcement officer did not show up for work and is not responding to calls.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police.

Details

Yuriy Rybyansky, head of the Darnytskyi police department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, did not report for duty and is not answering calls. Employees of the Internal Security Department immediately began searching for him.

Employees of the Internal Security Department immediately began searching for the police officer within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder with the note "missing") - the post says.

During the inspection, the Internal Security Department found that the arrested funds, to which Rybyansky had access, had disappeared. He was a financially responsible person.

"Criminal proceedings have also been initiated under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the investigation of which will be carried out by the State Bureau of Investigation," the police said. Currently, the search for the missing law enforcement officer continues.

Recall

