Kyiv has not received official confirmation of the possible cancellation of the temporary legal status of Ukrainians in the US
Kyiv • UNN
The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied information about plans by the USA to revoke the status of 240 thousand Ukrainian refugees. The White House also called this information fake, stating that there is no such decision.
The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tikhiy, stated that Ukraine has not received any official confirmations from the USA regarding the plans of President Donald Trump's administration to revoke the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who fled from the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. Tikhiy made this statement during a briefing, reports UNN.
We have not received any official confirmations or official information from the American side regarding such a decision
The publication Reuters reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump plans to revoke the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who fled from the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which could potentially lead to expedited deportation.
The White House spokesperson Levitt reacted to Reuters' report about the possible cancellation of temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians, calling it a "fake." She stated that no decision has been made at this time.