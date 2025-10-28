Kyiv Digital app gets smart search: what has changed

The "Kyiv Digital" application now features an intelligent search function, allowing users to quickly find city services and answers to questions directly from the home screen. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

It is noted that now, instead of navigating between sections, users can simply enter their query, and the application will immediately display the required service or information page.

The intelligent search understands the user's intent, analyzes the content of the query, and displays relevant results. For example, you can enter "map," "sound," "TSNAP," "OSBB," and the search immediately leads to a service where there is an answer or the ability to perform a corresponding action. If you enter a number, the application will suggest public transport routes and parking lots with that number - explained the KCSA.

They stated that the intelligent search works within the text of services and references. This means that it finds not only sections but also specific solutions. The user does not have to know the exact name of the service – a related word is sufficient.

The search is located on the home screen, so the system's response is instantaneous. This approach makes interaction with the city intuitive and natural: instead of switching between pages – one window that combines everything - the statement reads.

The intelligent search is already available in the new version of the application. The KCSA clarified that this is a beta version and encouraged users to test the search and share their impressions.

Recall

In June, the "Kyiv Digital" mobile application added a new feature — a minute of silence timer that appears on the smartphone screen. iOS and Android users can activate reminders for the minute of silence.

New system for night movement: digital passes to operate in Kyiv from 2026