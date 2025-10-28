Kyiv Digital app gets smart search: what has changed

$42.000.10
48.770.22
ukenru
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 39157 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 58608 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 72749 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 60052 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 61785 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 41364 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 43522 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37462 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 35295 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 29135 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
87%
741mm
Popular news
Oil surplus gains momentum: a record 1.4 billion barrels accumulated at seaOctober 27, 05:50 PM • 11210 views
Putin said relations with North Korea are developing "according to plan"October 27, 05:52 PM • 8250 views
Tomorrow, Ukraine plans to switch off electricity: time and scope announcedOctober 27, 06:18 PM • 7142 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has diedOctober 27, 06:47 PM • 24262 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 25105 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhotoOctober 27, 04:54 PM • 49708 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 51133 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 72734 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 100610 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 122813 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Viktor Orbán
Keir Starmer
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Turkey
China
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs helpOctober 27, 07:31 PM • 25133 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 61297 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 74722 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 78557 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 88459 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Storm Shadow cruise missile
SWIFT

Kyiv Digital app gets smart search: what has changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1110 views

The Kyiv Digital app has introduced a smart search feature that allows users to quickly find city services and answers to questions. This feature understands user intent and analyzes the content of the query for relevant results.

Kyiv Digital app gets smart search: what has changed

The "Kyiv Digital" application now features an intelligent search function, allowing users to quickly find city services and answers to questions directly from the home screen. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement from the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

It is noted that now, instead of navigating between sections, users can simply enter their query, and the application will immediately display the required service or information page.

The intelligent search understands the user's intent, analyzes the content of the query, and displays relevant results. For example, you can enter "map," "sound," "TSNAP," "OSBB," and the search immediately leads to a service where there is an answer or the ability to perform a corresponding action. If you enter a number, the application will suggest public transport routes and parking lots with that number

- explained the KCSA.

They stated that the intelligent search works within the text of services and references. This means that it finds not only sections but also specific solutions. The user does not have to know the exact name of the service – a related word is sufficient.

The search is located on the home screen, so the system's response is instantaneous. This approach makes interaction with the city intuitive and natural: instead of switching between pages – one window that combines everything

- the statement reads.

The intelligent search is already available in the new version of the application. The KCSA clarified that this is a beta version and encouraged users to test the search and share their impressions.

Recall

In June, the "Kyiv Digital" mobile application added a new feature — a minute of silence timer that appears on the smartphone screen. iOS and Android users can activate reminders for the minute of silence.

New system for night movement: digital passes to operate in Kyiv from 202606.10.25, 17:56 • 5466 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

KyivTechnologies
Kyiv City State Administration