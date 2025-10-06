New system for night movement: digital passes to operate in Kyiv from 2026

To implement the decision, an information and communication system for managing digital passes must be created and implemented.

UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

In the capital of Ukraine, digital passes are planned for movement around the city during curfew. The corresponding decision on the introduction of digital passes was adopted at the Kyiv City Defense Council. But for implementation, certain work must also be carried out:

jointly with the 12th Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, develop and approve the order and procedure for their use;

appeal to the regional administration with a proposal to introduce digital passes in the Kyiv region as well.

Key point:

It is planned to create an information and communication management system that will record the passage of vehicles using digital passes.

Recall

Back in March 2025, it was reported that the KCSA plans to update the pass system for movement during curfew, adding digital verification tools.