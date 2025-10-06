$41.230.05
Exclusive
12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award SchedulePhoto
October 6, 06:00 AM
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
October 5, 07:57 AM
Zelenskyy on the night attack: Russia launched over 50 missiles and about 500 drones at UkrainePhoto
October 4, 11:20 PM
Party with anti-Ukrainian views wins Czech elections: Andrej Babiš to form government
October 4, 08:29 AM
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
New system for night movement: digital passes to operate in Kyiv from 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1020 views

From next year, movement in Kyiv during curfew will be possible with special passes. An information and communication system for managing digital passes will be created for this purpose.

To implement the decision, an information and communication system for managing digital passes must be created and implemented.

UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

In the capital of Ukraine, digital passes are planned for movement around the city during curfew. The corresponding decision on the introduction of digital passes was adopted at the Kyiv City Defense Council. But for implementation, certain work must also be carried out:

  • jointly with the 12th Army Corps of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, develop and approve the order and procedure for their use;
    • appeal to the regional administration with a proposal to introduce digital passes in the Kyiv region as well.

      Key point:

      It is planned to create an information and communication management system that will record the passage of vehicles using digital passes.

      Recall

      Back in March 2025, it was reported that the KCSA plans to update the pass system for movement during curfew, adding digital verification tools.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      SocietyKyiv
      Kyiv City State Administration
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Kyiv