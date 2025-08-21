Kyiv is covered in smoke: a sharp deterioration in air quality has been recorded

$41.380.02
August 21, 02:24 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Zelenska: 44% of Ukrainian children show signs of potential PTSD
August 21, 11:55 AM
Toyota uses old batteries to power Mazda car plant - Media
August 21, 01:41 PM
Defense Forces cleared 6 settlements of Russians in Pokrovsk direction - Syrskyі
August 21, 03:09 PM
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 23
05:31 PM
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantors
06:10 PM
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
August 21, 02:24 PM
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert
August 21, 10:15 AM
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice
August 20, 12:11 PM
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Andriy Yermak
Scott Bessent
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Europe
Belarus
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos
August 20, 12:51 PM
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO
August 20, 12:45 PM
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election
August 20, 11:47 AM
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
August 20, 09:18 AM
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show
August 20, 08:11 AM
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
The Guardian
Kyiv is covered in smoke: a sharp deterioration in air quality has been recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 410 views

A sharp deterioration in air quality and a persistent smell of burning are being recorded in Kyiv. Residents are advised to close windows and limit their time outdoors.

Kyiv is covered in smoke: a sharp deterioration in air quality has been recorded

A sharp deterioration in air quality has been recorded in the capital of Ukraine. A persistent smell of burning is felt over the city, and pollution levels exceed the norm. This was reported by UNN with reference to SaveEcoBot data.

Details

Residents of the capital are urged to close windows and limit time outdoors, especially for people with chronic respiratory diseases. The highest level of air pollution is recorded on Pshenychna Street.

According to Kyiv residents, the source of the smoke may be peat fires in the region. There have been no official reports on this matter yet.

Russian attack on Kyiv on July 4: high level of air pollution recorded
04.07.25, 09:56

Veronika Marchenko

KyivHealth
Kyiv Oblast
Kyiv