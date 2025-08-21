Kyiv is covered in smoke: a sharp deterioration in air quality has been recorded

A sharp deterioration in air quality has been recorded in the capital of Ukraine. A persistent smell of burning is felt over the city, and pollution levels exceed the norm. This was reported by UNN with reference to SaveEcoBot data.

Details

Residents of the capital are urged to close windows and limit time outdoors, especially for people with chronic respiratory diseases. The highest level of air pollution is recorded on Pshenychna Street.

According to Kyiv residents, the source of the smoke may be peat fires in the region. There have been no official reports on this matter yet.

