Kyiv Cardiology Center saves prematurely born girl weighing 960 grams

In the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, doctors saved a prematurely born girl weighing only 960 grams. The infant was born at 25 weeks of gestation and had a congenital heart defect — an open arterial duct, reports UNN with reference to the Center's Facebook.

The child's condition required immediate highly specialized intervention, doctors say.

The operation was performed by pediatric cardiac surgeons Ibrahim Yusifli and Maksym Delikatnyi, together with a multidisciplinary team of specialists. The closure of the arterial duct was carried out directly at the perinatal center where the newborn was located.

According to doctors, the procedure required maximum precision given the patient's critically low weight and the immaturity of her organs. Before and after the intervention, the child underwent an ultrasound examination, which confirmed the success of the operation.

Currently, the girl's condition is stable. Doctors predict positive developmental dynamics and emphasize that timely surgical intervention saved the child's life.

The center emphasizes that such operations in infants with extremely low body weight are complex, but thanks to the experience of Ukrainian cardiac surgeons and modern equipment, even the smallest patients can be saved.