Kyiv Cardiology Center saves prematurely born girl weighing 960 grams

$43.240.02
50.960.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 1768 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
08:55 AM • 10498 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 26052 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 41521 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 37786 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 36597 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 27049 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 20641 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 46770 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 19734 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.3m/s
70%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missilesFebruary 26, 02:22 AM • 21350 views
US demands indefinite nuclear deal with Iran - AxiosFebruary 26, 03:05 AM • 19777 views
Attack on Kyiv: city authorities reported on the consequences of enemy strikesFebruary 26, 04:58 AM • 15380 views
Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline07:34 AM • 11160 views
Support aggression and destruction of Ukraine - HUR and CPD updated the list of Russian propagandists09:59 AM • 10030 views
Publications
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
11:34 AM • 1768 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 36597 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 46770 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 50879 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 33708 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
Crimea
Kirovohrad Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideo09:00 AM • 8634 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 31441 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 34980 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 39412 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 40333 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
NASAMS
Social network

Kyiv Cardiology Center saves prematurely born girl weighing 960 grams

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The infant was born at 25 weeks gestation with a congenital heart defect requiring immediate intervention.

Kyiv Cardiology Center saves prematurely born girl weighing 960 grams

In the capital's Center for Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, doctors saved a prematurely born girl weighing only 960 grams. The infant was born at 25 weeks of gestation and had a congenital heart defect — an open arterial duct, reports UNN with reference to the Center's Facebook

The child's condition required immediate highly specialized intervention, doctors say.

The operation was performed by pediatric cardiac surgeons Ibrahim Yusifli and Maksym Delikatnyi, together with a multidisciplinary team of specialists. The closure of the arterial duct was carried out directly at the perinatal center where the newborn was located.

According to doctors, the procedure required maximum precision given the patient's critically low weight and the immaturity of her organs. Before and after the intervention, the child underwent an ultrasound examination, which confirmed the success of the operation.

Currently, the girl's condition is stable. Doctors predict positive developmental dynamics and emphasize that timely surgical intervention saved the child's life.

The center emphasizes that such operations in infants with extremely low body weight are complex, but thanks to the experience of Ukrainian cardiac surgeons and modern equipment, even the smallest patients can be saved.

Yevhen Tsarenko

SocietyHealth
Social network
Kyiv