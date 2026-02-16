$43.100.11
Kyiv and three regions topped the ranking of the most attractive tourist destinations in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

In January 2026, local budgets of Ukraine received UAH 28.4 million in tourist tax, which is 14.3% more than last year. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia regions and Kyiv became the leaders in terms of revenues.

Kyiv and three regions topped the ranking of the most attractive tourist destinations in Ukraine

Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Zakarpattia regions, as well as Kyiv, have become the most attractive tourist destinations in Ukraine since the beginning of 2026. These regions topped the ranking in terms of tourist tax revenues, the State Tax Service reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"In January 2026, local budgets received UAH 28.4 million in tourist tax. This is 14.3% more than in the same period last year, when UAH 24.9 million was transferred," the post says.

The largest tourist tax revenues, as indicated, were recorded in four regions:

  • Lviv region – UAH 5.9 million;
    • Ivano-Frankivsk region – UAH 5.6 million;
      • Kyiv – UAH 5.6 million;
        • Zakarpattia region – UAH 3 million.

          Recall

          Revenues from tourist tax in Ukraine for the three quarters of 2025 increased by 35% compared to the same period last year, reaching UAH 234.3 million.

