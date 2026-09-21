Kyiv and the region will be hit by heavy rain — bad weather will last until the morning of September 22

Significant rainfall will hit Kyiv and the Kyiv region — bad weather is expected on September 21 and will last until Tuesday morning, September 22. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.

Significant rainfall through the end of the day on September 21, and overnight and in the morning of September 22 — the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center stated.

The State Emergency Service stated that Level I of danger — yellow — had been declared.

The weather conditions, as noted, may lead to complications in the operation of energy, construction, and utility companies.

Ukraine to be hit by rain and thunderstorms — weather forecast for September 21