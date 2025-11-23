Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24

On Monday, November 24, cloudy weather with clearings is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region. Rain and wet snow at night, no precipitation during the day, west wind, 7-12 m/s, reports UNN with reference to Ukrhydrometcenter.

Details

The temperature in the region at night and during the day will be 0-5°C warm. In Kyiv, it will be 0-2°C warm at night, and 2-4°C during the day.

Also, forecasters warned that by the end of November 23, fog is expected in the capital, with visibility of 200-500 m (level I of danger, yellow).

Weather conditions may lead to complications in traffic – in this regard, drivers and pedestrians are advised to be careful.

Recall

Earlier, Ukrhydrometcenter reported that on Sunday, November 23, it would be cloudy in most of Ukraine. According to forecasters, moderate, in places significant wet snow is expected in the western regions, significant wet snow in Zakarpattia and Prykarpattia; wet snow sticking, ice, black ice on the roads; temperature during the day from 3°C below zero to 2°C above zero.