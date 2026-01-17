"Kupiansk is a particularly painful spot": Russian command lies about the front to influence US decisions - ISW

The Russian military command is spreading false information about the battlefield as part of broader efforts to influence US decisions on peace talks, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes UNN.

The Russian military command has demonstrated a clear tendency to publicly present false information about the battlefield as part of broader cognitive warfare efforts aimed at influencing US decision-making regarding ongoing peace negotiations. - the ISW report states.

As stated in the report, "these Kremlin statements are aimed at spreading a false narrative that Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable, and at convincing Ukraine and the West that Ukraine must accept Russia's demands now for fear of future Russian offensives or breakthroughs."

"Kupiansk has become a particular 'neuralgia point' (a particularly painful point - ed.) for the Russian military command, likely due to fears that the realities of the battlefield in this area would undermine narratives about Russia's military prowess that Putin and high-ranking Russian military commanders have tried to spread," the report says.

