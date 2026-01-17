$43.180.08
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 12173 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 23745 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 24457 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 33087 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 24742 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 39499 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 34136 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
January 16, 11:02 AM • 28742 views
Ukraine's economy grew by 2.2% in 2025 despite Russian attacks and complex logistics - Ministry of Economy
January 16, 10:01 AM • 26478 views
Winter holidays in Kyiv extended until February 1, in other regions by decision of the TEB - Ministry of Education
"Kupiansk is a particularly painful spot": Russian command lies about the front to influence US decisions - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The Russian military command is publicly disseminating false information about the battlefield. This is part of a cognitive warfare effort to influence US decisions regarding peace negotiations.

"Kupiansk is a particularly painful spot": Russian command lies about the front to influence US decisions - ISW

The Russian military command is spreading false information about the battlefield as part of broader efforts to influence US decisions on peace talks, according to a new report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes UNN.

The Russian military command has demonstrated a clear tendency to publicly present false information about the battlefield as part of broader cognitive warfare efforts aimed at influencing US decision-making regarding ongoing peace negotiations.

- the ISW report states.

As stated in the report, "these Kremlin statements are aimed at spreading a false narrative that Russia's victory in Ukraine is inevitable, and at convincing Ukraine and the West that Ukraine must accept Russia's demands now for fear of future Russian offensives or breakthroughs."

"Kupiansk has become a particular 'neuralgia point' (a particularly painful point - ed.) for the Russian military command, likely due to fears that the realities of the battlefield in this area would undermine narratives about Russia's military prowess that Putin and high-ranking Russian military commanders have tried to spread," the report says.

"It put an end to Putin's lies again": Zelenskyy revealed the impact of his address from Kupyansk on negotiations with partners18.12.25, 11:06 • 2916 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Ukraine
Kupiansk