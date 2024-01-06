Kuleba: Ukraine has pulled the EU out of the "non-enlargement coma"

It was Ukraine that pulled the European Union out of its "non-enlargement coma." The European Union existed as a common market, as a "kingdom of peace," but as a driving force in history, it was in a coma. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a live broadcast on Instagram with journalist Vadym Karpiak, UNN reports.

Details

The EU was in a coma, which it drove itself into with the phenomenon of "non-enlargement fatigue." And if not for Ukraine in 2022, if not for this historic event when Zelenskyy came out and said: "We are applying to join the EU," the EU would still be in this coma and would not be a historical force. And by opening up to the idea of enlargement, they have essentially put themselves back on the historical stage and restored our faith and optimism in the historical, not consumer, role of the European Union Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian minister emphasized that Europe must believe in itself, that it is capable of winning and bringing peace to Europe.

Ukraine should not worry about Trump, no "big deals" with Putin are possible - Kuleba