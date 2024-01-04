ukenru
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
Ukraine should not worry about Trump, no "big deals" with Putin are possible - Kuleba

Ukraine should not worry about Trump, no "big deals" with Putin are possible - Kuleba

Kyiv  •  UNN

 36283 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba says that Trump's possible election victory should not worry Ukraine, big deals with Putin are impossible; Trump has helped Ukraine before.

Ukraine should not worry about the possible victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election. Despite the press reports about a possible grand bargain between Russian dictator Vladimir  Putin and Trump, a grand bargain is impossible, there will be no grand bargains between Putin and anyone. This opinion was expressed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at the NV event "Ukraine and the World Ahead. 2024", writes UNN.

I think you don't have to worry, in principle, you always have to work and squeeze out the benefits for yourself and your country from any situation, or turn the situation around so that you can squeeze out these benefits for the country

- Kuleba replied to the moderator's comment that many of us are worried about Trump's possible victory and whether the termination of our aid is the only possible scenario if he is elected.

The foreign minister noted that "at the level of perception, Trump exists because of his, I would say, ultra-charismatic actions, his reputation and phrases." "But who sold Ukraine the first American weapon? President Trump. "Javelins. Who launched the program of free transfer of the first naval vessels to Ukraine, the Island and Mark 6 boats? Trump. Who fought against Nord Stream 2 and authorized the well-known and forgotten Fortuna ship, which was actually laying this pipeline? It was Trump," the Foreign Minister said.

"And basically, despite all the stories that I've always said that... and various magazines have written about, that there will be a 'great deal' between Putin and Trump. There is no such thing as a great deal, neither then, nor now, nor in the future. When they start writing about it again, forget it. It is impossible, there will be no big deal between Putin and anyone. That's why Trump is a person with whom you can work, and you just need to be able to work with him, he will be completely different from President Biden (to whom we are extremely grateful for everything) if he makes it to the election and if he wins it, he will win this election, so there are a lot of ifs. But Ukraine, in principle, should not be afraid of anything, no elections and no current or future politicians," Kuleba said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics

