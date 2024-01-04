The White House: U.S. has provided Ukraine with the last of the funded aid packages, Congressional action is important

It is important that the US Congress approves the US President's request for additional funding for Ukraine, as the US provided Ukraine with the last security assistance package for which it had funds. This was stated by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for the White House National Security Council, during a briefing on January 3, UNN reports.

We provided Ukraine with the last security assistance package that we have the funds to support right before the New Year, right after Christmas. And we need to get support from Congress so that we can continue to do that - Kirby said.

He emphasized that "in the last 48-72 hours, you have all seen that Russia continues to attack with drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles, against targets in Ukraine, including not only military targets in Ukraine, but civilian targets in Ukraine, to continue to try to use winter as a weapon, to attack infrastructure.

"So for all the noise I've heard in the last few days about Putin and some of the press reports that he suddenly wants to negotiate, he's definitely not behaving like a person who wants to negotiate," Kirby said.

"That's why it's so important that the president's request for additional funding is approved," the White House official emphasized.

On December 27, the administration of US President Joe Biden announced the last US military aid package for Ukraine in 2023, with the expectation that the US Congress will soon approve funding for further aid packages to Ukraine.