Kuleba thanked Blinken for his support and years of cooperation

Dmytro Kuleba, whose resignation from the post of Ukraine's Foreign Minister was supported by the Verkhovna Rada, thanked US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken for his support since the beginning of Russian aggression. Kuleba wrote about this in the social network X, reports UNN.

I was pleased to receive a call from Anthony Blinken. I thanked Secretary Blinken for his unequivocal support of Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale aggression. An impeccable diplomat, he has been at the forefront of many innovative solutions, especially those aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense - Kuleba wrote.

Kuleba thanked Blinken for the years of cooperation, which, according to him, has grown into a close friendship.

He also pointed out that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States is crucial to maintaining stability in the Euro-Atlantic area and the future of a democratic Ukraine.

