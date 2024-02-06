ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Kuleba said that Zaluzhny's likely resignation will not affect relations with allies

Kuleba said that Zaluzhny's likely resignation will not affect relations with allies

Kyiv

 • 28435 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said that any changes in the Ukrainian government or military leadership would not affect relations with Western allies, as they respect the president's authority to appoint officials.

The possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and other personnel changes in Ukraine will not affect relations with Western allies. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a press conference, an UNN correspondent reports.

Kuleba answered the question about the impact on the trust of Ukraine's partners and their assistance  internal disagreements between the political and military leadership in Ukraine and changes that may occur in the government.

"I want to emphasize that the President has the right to replace the Minister of Defense, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces at any time. Because, as I said, according to the Constitution, he is the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and he appoints 22 ministers to the government, the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs," Kuleba said.

Kuleba believes that changes in the government may not affect Ukraine's relations with international partners.

"I don't think any changes in the government can affect our relations with our partners, because our partners respect the president's authority to make the decisions I mentioned. This is a sovereign right of the President of Ukraine guaranteed by the Constitution," Kuleba said.

He also noted that Ukraine is a democratic country, and there can be discussions about  tactics within the team.

"But we are all united around our strategic goal - the defeat of Russia in Ukraine and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. There are no discussions about this strategic goal," the minister said.

Addendum

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on reports of the possible resignation of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy. According to him, Ukraine needs changes in the leadership of the state. 

National Security Advisor to the President of the United States Jake Sullivan statedthat the United States remains aloof from personnel decisions in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.  The Ukrainian authorities make decisions on personnel issues in the Armed Forces on their own. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
dzheik-sallivanJake Sullivan
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

