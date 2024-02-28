Kuleba discusses military support for Ukraine with French Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed support for the Defense Forces with his French counterpart Stephane Séjouré. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Sejouré informed Kuleba about the results of the recent summit in support of Ukraine in Paris, and they discussed the next steps in this direction.

I welcomed the adoption of the decision, which will lead to an increase in the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine and the formation of a long-range coalition. It is important that after the French initiative, other partners began to look for new solutions to strengthen Ukraine - Kuleba said.

Recall

The French defense minister announces plans to increase ammunition production to 5,000 shells per month by 2024 to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

The President confirmed that he had talked with France about providing Mirage 2000 aircraft