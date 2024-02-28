Kuleba discusses military support for Ukraine with French Foreign Minister

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 36015 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 136684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 83453 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 305425 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254771 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 198185 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 235147 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252483 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158602 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372337 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2m/s
48%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 98737 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 122924 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 90469 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 83538 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 65520 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 66453 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 136611 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 305338 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 223154 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 254712 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 24255 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31971 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 31673 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 84190 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 91095 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Kuleba discusses military support for Ukraine with French Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27895 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with his French counterpart the strengthening of support for the Ukrainian Defense Forces and thanked France for its leadership in forming a coalition to provide long-range weapons.

Kuleba discusses military support for Ukraine with French Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed support for the Defense Forces with his French counterpart Stephane Séjouré. The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said this on his page in X, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Sejouré informed Kuleba about the results of the recent summit in support of Ukraine in Paris, and they discussed the next steps in this direction.

I welcomed the adoption of the decision, which will lead to an increase in the supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine and the formation of a long-range coalition. It is important that after the French initiative, other partners began to look for new solutions to strengthen Ukraine

- Kuleba said. 

Recall

The French defense minister announces plans to increase ammunition production to 5,000 shells per month by 2024 to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian invasion.

The President confirmed that he had talked with France about providing Mirage 2000 aircraft25.02.24, 18:45 • 29337 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Paris
Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02