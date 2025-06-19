Athletics champion Vitaliy Rymaruk died on the front line defending Ukraine

Ukrainian athlete, 26-year-old national youth discus champion and adult championship medalist Vitaliy Rymaruk, died defending Ukraine. He is survived by his wife and young daughter, writes **UNN** referring to the Athletics Federation of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

Today it became known that Ukrainian discus thrower Vitaliy Rymaruk died in the war for Ukraine's independence. He was 26 years old. Vitaliy was the Ukrainian junior champion and a medalist in junior competitions. Just two years ago, he was still training and competing. Today, Russia took his life. He is survived by his wife and young daughter. - informed the AFU.

The Federation also expressed condolences to Vitaliy's family and friends and called on the world community to pay attention to another crime by the aggressor state.

We express our deepest condolences to the hero's family and thank him for his courage and devotion. Thanks to people like him, we have a chance to live and continue fighting. We call on the world community to pay attention to another crime committed by the aggressor state. This should not happen. Another loss that breaks the heart of the Ukrainian athletics family - the statement said.

Addition

At the front, a monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko died at the age of 49. He sustained a fatal wound on the front line. The artist died.

During combat operations, volunteer from New Zealand Shan Le Kerns died defending Ukraine. He defended Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces, as reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia. The volunteer died.