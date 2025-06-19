Athletics champion Vitaliy Rymaruk died on the front line defending Ukraine

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 4110 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
11:44 AM • 15716 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
10:50 AM • 60182 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 45575 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
June 19, 05:33 AM • 133601 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 172620 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 91976 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 129374 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 99809 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 94402 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
40%
747mm
Popular news
Iran threatens the US with strikes "wherever it finds targets" in case of military intervention June 19, 03:43 AM • 34229 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 120784 views
EU develops a scheme to profit more from frozen Russian assets08:27 AM • 38016 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 81566 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 24336 views
Publications
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP Director12:44 PM • 14413 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will change12:22 PM • 24928 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect10:50 AM • 60167 views
Як зміниться робота дитсадків у 2025-2026 навчальному році08:45 AM • 82157 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dishJune 19, 06:36 AM • 121361 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Rustem Umerov
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Sumy Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animal12:42 PM • 10309 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 161801 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 211858 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 219074 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 271143 views
Actual
Forbes
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
FIM-92 Stinger

Athletics champion Vitaliy Rymaruk died on the front line defending Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3442 views

Ukrainian track and field athlete Vitaliy Rymaruk died on the front line. The man was a Ukrainian champion in discus throw among youth and a prize-winner in adult competitions. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Athletics champion Vitaliy Rymaruk died on the front line defending Ukraine

Ukrainian athlete, 26-year-old national youth discus champion and adult championship medalist Vitaliy Rymaruk, died defending Ukraine. He is survived by his wife and young daughter, writes **UNN** referring to the Athletics Federation of Ukraine (AFU).

Details

Today it became known that Ukrainian discus thrower Vitaliy Rymaruk died in the war for Ukraine's independence. He was 26 years old. Vitaliy was the Ukrainian junior champion and a medalist in junior competitions. Just two years ago, he was still training and competing. Today, Russia took his life. He is survived by his wife and young daughter.

- informed the AFU.

The Federation also expressed condolences to Vitaliy's family and friends and called on the world community to pay attention to another crime by the aggressor state.

We express our deepest condolences to the hero's family and thank him for his courage and devotion. Thanks to people like him, we have a chance to live and continue fighting. We call on the world community to pay attention to another crime committed by the aggressor state. This should not happen. Another loss that breaks the heart of the Ukrainian athletics family

- the statement said.

Addition

At the front, a monumental and decorative artist Mykhailo Klymchenko died at the age of 49. He sustained a fatal wound on the front line. The artist died.

During combat operations, volunteer from New Zealand Shan Le Kerns died defending Ukraine. He defended Ukraine in the ranks of the Defense Forces, as reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia. The volunteer died.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWarSports
New Zealand
Australia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9