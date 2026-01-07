Kryvyi Rih under massive Russian attack - Vilkul

The Russian army is massively attacking Kryvyi Rih. This was reported on Wednesday by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih City Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Massive attack on the city. We know everything, we are already working. Information hygiene - Vilkul reported.

He also urged residents to be vigilant, as "there are still Shaheds in the air."

