"Shahed" hit an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih - Vilkul
Kyiv • UNN
A Shahed-type drone hit an enterprise in Kryvyi Rih. This was reported by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council.
Kryvyi Rih was again subjected to a drone attack by Russian troops; a Shahed drone hit an enterprise, reported Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city's Defense Council, on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Regarding the explosion heard. A Shahed hit an enterprise. All targets
Attack on Dnipro: 7 injured, including children, residential buildings and educational institutions damaged07.01.26, 01:08 • 3852 views