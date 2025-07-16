Kryvyi Rih under massive drone attack: over 10 "hits"

On the night of Wednesday, July 15, Russians are massively attacking Kryvyi Rih with drones. This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

The city is under a massive Shahed attack. There have already been more than 10 "arrivals" and more than 10 Shaheds are still in the air. Fire. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones - the post says.

Earlier, on the evening of July 15, the Russian army shelled Kryvyi Rih. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out and there were casualties.

