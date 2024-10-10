Kryvyi Rih suffered a drone attack in the morning: a five-story building was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
In the morning, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovs'k region using drones. The attack damaged a five-story building.
In the morning, Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region, damaging a five-story building, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
In the morning, the Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih with a UAV. Five-story building damaged
According to him, the information is being clarified.
Terrorists shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region: a man is wounded, houses and equipment are damaged10.10.24, 07:41 • 30738 views