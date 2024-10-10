Kryvyi Rih suffered a drone attack in the morning: a five-story building was damaged

In the morning, Russian troops carried out a drone attack on Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipro region, damaging a five-story building, the head of the Dnipro RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

