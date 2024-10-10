Terrorists shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region: a man is wounded, houses and equipment are damaged

Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region. Unfortunately, a 45-year-old man was wounded. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

In the evening and at night, the enemy attacked the district center, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities using heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. The attacks damaged three private houses, as well as a gas pipeline and a power line. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

In the morning, the enemy attacked Sinelnykivka, hitting the territory of an agricultural company. The fire that resulted from the shelling destroyed a wooden warehouse and damaged several trucks, a car and farm equipment. A 45-year-old man was wounded in the attack and hospitalized.

At the moment, an air alert is in effect in the region.

