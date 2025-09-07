Kryvyi Rih hit by massive strike: infrastructure facilities damaged

On the night of September 7, Russian troops launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure facilities, as well as the private sector. This was reported by the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to UNN.

Hits in three locations. Transport and urban infrastructure facilities, private sector. Emergency rescue operations have begun at all sites. - Vilkul wrote on his Telegram channel.

"As of now, there are no casualties," he added.

According to the official, all city transport is operating. Trams are not yet working on the section from 95th Quarter to Kosmonavtiv due to line damage. Municipal buses will stop at every stop. Power has been restored to the high-speed tram line.

