Kryvyi Rih hit by massive strike: infrastructure facilities damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1010 views

On the night of September 7, Russian troops attacked Kryvyi Rih with drones and missiles. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure, as well as the private sector.

Kryvyi Rih hit by massive strike: infrastructure facilities damaged

On the night of September 7, Russian troops launched a massive drone and missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. Hits were recorded on transport and urban infrastructure facilities, as well as the private sector. This was reported by the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, according to UNN.

Hits in three locations. Transport and urban infrastructure facilities, private sector. Emergency rescue operations have begun at all sites.

- Vilkul wrote on his Telegram channel.

"As of now, there are no casualties," he added.

According to the official, all city transport is operating. Trams are not yet working on the section from 95th Quarter to Kosmonavtiv due to line damage. Municipal buses will stop at every stop. Power has been restored to the high-speed tram line.

In the first week of September, Russia used more than 1,300 attack UAVs and up to fifty missiles of various types against Ukraine - Zelenskyy06.09.25, 10:12 • 3554 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih