Publications
Exclusives
Kremlin uses nuclear threats to break US ties with Ukraine and NATO - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 1742 views

Russia uses traditional narratives and nuclear threats to distance the US from Ukraine and NATO. The Kremlin has updated its nuclear doctrine to include a clause on aggression by a non-nuclear state supported by a nuclear one.

Kremlin uses nuclear threats to break US ties with Ukraine and NATO - ISW

The Russian authorities are using old traditional information narratives and nuclear threats, trying to alienate the United States of America from Ukraine and NATO. This is reported by UNN with reference to the analytical report of the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Details

In the report, analysts refer to the statement of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on July 16, who confirmed that all provisions of Russia's nuclear doctrine, including the responsibility of nuclear powers not to "incite" non-nuclear countries, remain in force.

He emphasized that nuclear powers must "be responsible" for "inciting" non-nuclear states.

ISW recalled that in the fall of 2024, the Kremlin updated its nuclear doctrine. A clause was added to it stating that Russia would consider aggression against it by a non-nuclear state with the support or participation of a nuclear state as a joint attack.

Experts suggest that this was done to deter support for Ukraine during key political discussions in the West in late 2024.

On Wednesday, July 16, Peskov stated that "Europeans maintain a rabidly militaristic attitude towards Moscow," answering a question about US President Donald Trump's initiative to provide Ukraine with greater military assistance through NATO member countries.

The Kremlin spokesman also called on the international community to pressure Ukraine to start bilateral negotiations with Russia. The Institute considers this contrary to the West's calls to pressure Moscow for a meaningful dialogue about ending the war.

This approach is likely intended to create a false impression of Russia's readiness for negotiations while undermining trust in Ukraine.

- analysts from the Institute for the Study of War report.

In addition, according to analysts, on July 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the goal of the war against Ukraine is to eliminate "threats that NATO has created" on Russia's borders.

Institute analysts are convinced that all the new messages listed indicate the Kremlin's use of rhetorical techniques that it has constantly used throughout the war to deter Western support for Ukraine.

At the same time, ISW notes, Moscow has shifted its focus: now it is not so much about preventing new aid as it is about reducing already provided support and trying to break ties between the US and its transatlantic allies.

According to experts, Moscow's new tactics are a response to President Trump's recent demonstration of renewed US resolve regarding arms supplies to Ukraine and support for NATO.

"The Kremlin prioritizes information campaigns aimed at undermining NATO unity and increasing disagreements between the US and its European allies. In this way, Russia is trying to weaken Ukraine's defense capabilities and achieve its long-standing goals in the war, which boil down to the country's surrender," the Institute for the Study of War concluded.

Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
