Kremlin tries to use Taliban Afghanistan for illegal gas exports - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 133 views

Russia is trying to use Afghanistan as a transit hub for gas exports to India and goods to Pakistan. The Kremlin seeks to weaken the impact of Western sanctions through the normalization of relations with the Taliban.

Kremlin tries to use Taliban Afghanistan for illegal gas exports - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian Federation is trying to use Afghanistan as a transit hub for exporting goods to India and Pakistan. Russia is also trying to use its relations with the "Taliban" to weaken the impact of Western sanctions, writes UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

The Kremlin is trying to use Afghanistan as a transit hub for exporting Russian gas to India and other goods to Pakistani ports. Russia may also be trying to use normalization with the Taliban to weaken the impact of Western sanctions on its own economy.

- reported the CPD.

Earlier, in April of this year, Russia's Supreme Court already excluded the "Taliban" from the list of terrorist organizations after years of gradual build-up of cooperation with the Islamist movement.

The CPD also reminded that the "Taliban" movement is known for its repressiveness, violation of women's rights, and former support for Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Addition

Russia officially recognized the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, accepting the credentials of the new ambassador. This decision was made by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the suggestion of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

In April 2025, Russia lifted the ban on the activities of the "Taliban". This decision was made by the court at the suit of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Taliban
Afghanistan
India
Pakistan
