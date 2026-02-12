Kremlin restores influence in the Baltic region through a network of academic structures - CPD

The Kremlin is trying to restore political influence in the Baltic region through a network of controlled academic structures. This is stated in the annual report of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, informs UNN with reference to the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD).

Details

It is noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, Russia lost access to key formats of regional cooperation. In response, Moscow decided to promote the concept of the "Baltic-Scandinavian macroregion" (BSM), which was supposed to become an instrument for regaining influence.

According to intelligence, the initiative is coordinated by the Russian Presidential Administration for Cross-Border Cooperation, which is linked to Russian security agencies and special services. Under the guise of scientific cooperation, issues of security, sanctions, and the internal policies of the countries in the region are discussed. That is, the project actually has nothing to do with real academic work; it is another hybrid influence operation. - the message says.

It is indicated that one of the practical implementations of the BSM was the "Baltic Platform". However, the attempt to establish a dialogue with scientists from the Baltic and Northern European countries failed. Most of the participants are Russian researchers themselves. To create the appearance of "internationality," representatives of Belarus and "experts from third countries" loyal to Russia are involved in the format.

"Similar attempts of hybrid influence by the Russian Federation through academic platforms have already been recorded in other Northern European countries, particularly in Norway, which indicates the systemic nature of the Kremlin's approach," the CPD added.

Recall

Russia could start a new war against the Baltic states within two years after a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as a "local" war against one neighbor within six months. This is stated in the report of the Munich Security Conference.

