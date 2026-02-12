Kremlin restores influence in the Baltic region through a network of academic structures - CPD

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 4694 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 11085 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 11706 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 12163 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 14149 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 21834 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16838 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20655 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33218 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24650 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3m/s
94%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Air defense was heard working in Lviv amid the threat of "Kinzhal" missiles - mayorFebruary 11, 12:57 PM • 3008 views
Switzerland allocates up to 32 million francs to Ukraine for generators and energy modulesFebruary 11, 01:08 PM • 2890 views
AFU hit an oil refinery in Volgograd and warehouses in the occupied territories - General StaffPhotoFebruary 11, 01:31 PM • 3478 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 11513 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 7442 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 21834 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 20628 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 23325 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 33218 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 45550 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Benjamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Denmark
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 7446 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 11513 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 14440 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 16706 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 32860 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Series

Kremlin restores influence in the Baltic region through a network of academic structures - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department reports that the Kremlin is trying to restore political influence in the Baltic region through controlled academic structures. The "Baltic-Scandinavian Macroregion" project is coordinated by the Russian Presidential Administration and is a hybrid influence operation.

Kremlin restores influence in the Baltic region through a network of academic structures - CPD

The Kremlin is trying to restore political influence in the Baltic region through a network of controlled academic structures. This is stated in the annual report of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Department, informs UNN with reference to the message of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD).

Details

It is noted that after the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO, Russia lost access to key formats of regional cooperation. In response, Moscow decided to promote the concept of the "Baltic-Scandinavian macroregion" (BSM), which was supposed to become an instrument for regaining influence.

According to intelligence, the initiative is coordinated by the Russian Presidential Administration for Cross-Border Cooperation, which is linked to Russian security agencies and special services. Under the guise of scientific cooperation, issues of security, sanctions, and the internal policies of the countries in the region are discussed. That is, the project actually has nothing to do with real academic work; it is another hybrid influence operation.

- the message says.

It is indicated that one of the practical implementations of the BSM was the "Baltic Platform". However, the attempt to establish a dialogue with scientists from the Baltic and Northern European countries failed. Most of the participants are Russian researchers themselves. To create the appearance of "internationality," representatives of Belarus and "experts from third countries" loyal to Russia are involved in the format. 

"Similar attempts of hybrid influence by the Russian Federation through academic platforms have already been recorded in other Northern European countries, particularly in Norway, which indicates the systemic nature of the Kremlin's approach," the CPD added.

Recall

Russia could start a new war against the Baltic states within two years after a potential ceasefire in Ukraine, as well as a "local" war against one neighbor within six months. This is stated in the report of the Munich Security Conference.

Russia could have launched drones at Denmark, Norway, Baltic states from tankers - Zelenskyy26.09.25, 22:17 • 2987 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
NATO
Finland
Sweden
Norway
Ukraine