04:19 PM • 2396 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares report for Zelensky after meeting in Abu Dhabi: Umerov called the work "productive" and revealed details
03:42 PM • 5630 views
EU approves legal framework for €90 billion loan to Ukraine: sets limits for military procurement from third countries
Exclusive
03:39 PM • 6456 views
Oncology is not a death sentence: on World Cancer Day, doctors remind everyone what they should know about the disease
03:02 PM • 7540 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the first day of negotiations in Abu Dhabi: continuation is planned for tomorrow
February 4, 10:29 AM • 16642 views
"Steel Porcupine": Politico learns about Ukraine's "Plan B" for post-war defense if security guarantees prove futile
February 4, 09:59 AM • 24309 views
Ukraine, US, and Russia have started a new round of negotiations in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:58 AM • 19008 views
Ukraine received the first batch of American LNG in 2026 - Naftogaz
February 4, 07:36 AM • 22210 views
Politico learned about expectations of "more promising" talks in Abu Dhabi and chances for "conflict resolution"
February 3, 10:15 PM • 35840 views
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
February 3, 07:39 PM • 51392 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
Kremlin prepares total control over digital space and restrictions on Western technologies - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1778 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service reports that the Kremlin is preparing a new stage of attack on the digital sphere, deepening its course towards total control over the IT sector. The Russian authorities are preparing a new version of the Information Security Doctrine of the Russian Federation, where the use of Western digital technologies is defined as a systemic threat.

The Kremlin is preparing a new stage of offensive in the digital sphere, deepening its course towards total control over the IT sector and restricting access to global technologies. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

The Russian authorities have announced the preparation of a new version of the Russian Information Security Doctrine, in which the use of Western digital technologies is defined as a systemic threat to the state. The updated document is intended to enshrine the policy of "strengthening information sovereignty" and expanding state oversight of the digital environment, including artificial intelligence technologies.

- the report says.

According to the announced approaches, the new version will classify civilian digital technologies of Western origin – mobile devices, satellite internet, including Starlink, mail services, and IT solutions from Western companies – as "tools of destructive information and technical influence." The list of threats will also include anti-Russian information campaigns, intelligence activities in cyberspace, and cyberattacks on IT infrastructure. The Kremlin, meanwhile, declares its intention to control the digital space and personal devices at all stages – from development to operation of any digital systems.

It is noted that in the coming years, Russia may switch to a "white list" model for the internet, under which access will be granted only to state-approved resources. In parallel, it is planned to strengthen surveillance tools, including the criminalization of uncontrolled communication channels and the mass deployment of facial recognition systems.

Russia is already among the world leaders in terms of internet censorship and the duration of deliberate network shutdowns. In 2025, the total duration of such shutdowns reached 37.1 thousand hours, effectively covering the entire population of the country, which underscores the systemic nature of digital restrictions.

- added the intelligence service.

Olga Rozgon

