Kremlin prepares total control over digital space and restrictions on Western technologies - intelligence

The Kremlin is preparing a new stage of offensive in the digital sphere, deepening its course towards total control over the IT sector and restricting access to global technologies. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

The Russian authorities have announced the preparation of a new version of the Russian Information Security Doctrine, in which the use of Western digital technologies is defined as a systemic threat to the state. The updated document is intended to enshrine the policy of "strengthening information sovereignty" and expanding state oversight of the digital environment, including artificial intelligence technologies. - the report says.

According to the announced approaches, the new version will classify civilian digital technologies of Western origin – mobile devices, satellite internet, including Starlink, mail services, and IT solutions from Western companies – as "tools of destructive information and technical influence." The list of threats will also include anti-Russian information campaigns, intelligence activities in cyberspace, and cyberattacks on IT infrastructure. The Kremlin, meanwhile, declares its intention to control the digital space and personal devices at all stages – from development to operation of any digital systems.

It is noted that in the coming years, Russia may switch to a "white list" model for the internet, under which access will be granted only to state-approved resources. In parallel, it is planned to strengthen surveillance tools, including the criminalization of uncontrolled communication channels and the mass deployment of facial recognition systems.

Russia is already among the world leaders in terms of internet censorship and the duration of deliberate network shutdowns. In 2025, the total duration of such shutdowns reached 37.1 thousand hours, effectively covering the entire population of the country, which underscores the systemic nature of digital restrictions. - added the intelligence service.

