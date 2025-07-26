Kremlin deliberately delays meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy - ISW

Russian officials are trying to postpone high-level talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian officials continue to delay high-level talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, even despite US calls for such a meeting.

The report recalled that on July 25, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin remains unlikely. He also emphasized that Russia and Ukraine must first reach agreements "through expert work."

Ukraine and Russia have reached a principled agreement on organizing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin - Fidan

US President Donald Trump told reporters on the same day that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy "will happen," and that it "should have happened three months ago."

Institute experts recalled that Russian officials have repeatedly postponed high-level talks between Ukrainian and Russian leadership and refused constructive negotiations aimed at achieving concrete steps to end the war.

"The Institute for the Study of War continues to assess that Russia is only feigning interest in negotiations to buy time to advance on the battlefield and extract concessions from Ukraine and the West - unlike Ukraine, which continues to demonstrate readiness for negotiations to end the war," the report says.

Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin