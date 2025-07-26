$41.770.01
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 12657 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 32847 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 125687 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 51740 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 52231 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 89163 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 39461 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53387 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50610 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91584 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Kremlin deliberately delays meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 1274 views

Russian officials are delaying top-level negotiations between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia. The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes that Russia is only feigning interest in negotiations to buy time.

Kremlin deliberately delays meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy - ISW

Russian officials are trying to postpone high-level talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW), writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russian officials continue to delay high-level talks between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin, even despite US calls for such a meeting.

The report recalled that on July 25, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov stated that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin remains unlikely. He also emphasized that Russia and Ukraine must first reach agreements "through expert work."

Ukraine and Russia have reached a principled agreement on organizing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin - Fidan25.07.25, 23:16 • 4658 views

US President Donald Trump told reporters on the same day that a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy "will happen," and that it "should have happened three months ago."

Institute experts recalled that Russian officials have repeatedly postponed high-level talks between Ukrainian and Russian leadership and refused constructive negotiations aimed at achieving concrete steps to end the war.

"The Institute for the Study of War continues to assess that Russia is only feigning interest in negotiations to buy time to advance on the battlefield and extract concessions from Ukraine and the West - unlike Ukraine, which continues to demonstrate readiness for negotiations to end the war," the report says.

Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin25.07.25, 18:49 • 32849 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
