Exclusive
04:25 PM • 3262 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 10094 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
01:41 PM • 13302 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 16062 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 37683 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 53240 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
February 13, 08:10 AM • 41699 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 30150 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 40295 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 64791 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
Publications
Exclusives
Kremlin cancels quarantine for meetings with Putin after almost six years - Faridaily

Kyiv • UNN

 • 102 views

Dictator Putin no longer requires prior quarantine for meetings, which had been in effect since 2020. This applies to ministers, heads of state-owned companies, and billionaires.

Kremlin cancels quarantine for meetings with Putin after almost six years - Faridaily

Dictator Vladimir Putin no longer requires prior quarantine for everyone he meets with. This is reported by Faridaily, citing four sources familiar with the Kremlin's protocol, writes UNN.

Details

Restrictive quarantine rules for Putin were introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and were strictly controlled by the Federal Protective Service (FSO).

"Known for his concern for health, 73-year-old Putin was the only head of state who introduced such strict quarantine due to coronavirus and maintained it for so long. Government ministers, heads of state-owned companies, and billionaires had to postpone their affairs and stay in specially designated isolation facilities if they wanted to meet with the Russian leader," the publication emphasizes.

In cases where world leaders visited Putin or there was a need for an urgent meeting with government members, long tables were used for negotiations.

European Commission commented on the possibility of contacts with Putin and noted a change in the attitude of some EU leaders06.02.26, 16:17 • 12608 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin