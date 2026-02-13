Dictator Vladimir Putin no longer requires prior quarantine for everyone he meets with. This is reported by Faridaily, citing four sources familiar with the Kremlin's protocol, writes UNN.

Details

Restrictive quarantine rules for Putin were introduced in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and were strictly controlled by the Federal Protective Service (FSO).

"Known for his concern for health, 73-year-old Putin was the only head of state who introduced such strict quarantine due to coronavirus and maintained it for so long. Government ministers, heads of state-owned companies, and billionaires had to postpone their affairs and stay in specially designated isolation facilities if they wanted to meet with the Russian leader," the publication emphasizes.

In cases where world leaders visited Putin or there was a need for an urgent meeting with government members, long tables were used for negotiations.

