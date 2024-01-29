Kremlin announces Putin's visit to Turkey in February

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey will take place in February, preparations are underway, his international affairs aide Yuri Ushakov told the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

"Yes, we are preparing a visit," Ushakov said, answering in the affirmative when asked by the Russian media whether the visit would take place in February.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Ankara told rosmedia that President Putin's visit to Turkey could take place in February, but the situation would depend on the schedules of the Russian and Turkish presidents.

Putin had previously said that he planned to meet with his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, at the beginning of the year; the two leaders had not been able to meet before due to the Turkish president's schedule.

In December 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the near future to renew the "grain deal."