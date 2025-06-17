Kravchenko on TCCs: Prosecutor General's Office will respond to illegal actions

Commenting on the work of the TCC, Prosecutor General candidate Ruslan Kravchenko stressed that in case of crimes committed by employees of the TCC and SP, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with law enforcement agencies, will respond accordingly. He said this while speaking in the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

Regarding the actions of the TCC. If they are illegal, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with other bodies, will respond. If a crime is committed, the relevant law enforcement agencies register the proceedings, conduct appropriate investigative actions to collect evidence, and then to notify suspicion - Kravchenko said.

In addition, he commented on the fight against corruption.

"Regarding corruption. The prosecutor's office, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, will continue to fight corruption. We also have two existing anti-corruption bodies - NABU and SAP, which are successfully fighting corruption, and together with them we will continue this fight to achieve concrete results," Kravchenko said.

Addition

In March, Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that the number of appeals regarding violations of rights by TCC employees has increased this year, in particular, in the Kharkiv region, there are also cases with cyclists.

On May 1, it was reported that the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine in 2024 received 1,560 appeals from citizens who believed that their rights are violated by territorial recruitment and social support centers.