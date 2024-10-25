Kravchenko introduces new head of Bila Tserkva RSA to communities: what tasks he has set
Kyiv • UNN
Ruslan Kravchenko introduced Gennadiy Syvanenko, the new head of Bila Tserkva District State Administration. The head has been assigned 6 key tasks, including security, support for the military and economic stability.
The head of the Kyiv regional military administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, introduced the new head of the Bila Tserkva district state administration, Hennadiy Syvanenko, to the communities. He was appointed to this position by the President of Ukraine according to the decree of October 23, UNN reports.
Today, the new head of the district faces many challenges. However, I am confident that all the positive results achieved by the previous leadership will be preserved, and new projects will be implemented for the residents of Bila Tserkva district
According to him, there are a lot of tasks:
- Ensuring security
It is about creating safe conditions for residents. This includes cooperation with law enforcement agencies and emergency services.
- Support for the military
Today we are all working for a common victory. Therefore, the task is to meet the needs of our defenders as much as possible
- Effective preparation for the heating season
The winter period will be difficult. Nevertheless, we must make every effort to ensure that residents of the entire region have electricity, heat and water.
- Support for IDPs
We must take care of those who were forced to leave their homes. We will focus our efforts on supporting them, including through social programs.
- Economic stability
The task is to work on creating conditions for the development of entrepreneurship and investment. Dialogue with business should be ongoing.
- Communication with communities and effective anti-corruption policy
Every resident of the district should feel involved in the processes. There should be regular meetings with people and prompt resolution of their problems.