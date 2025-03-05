Kravchenko discussed with the Ambassador of Belgium the deepening of cooperation between tax authorities
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko held a meeting with the Ambassador of Belgium regarding the deepening of tax cooperation between the countries. More than 100 Belgian companies operate in Ukraine, which paid over 720 million UAH in taxes last year.
The Head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko discussed with the Ambassador of Belgium, Luc Jacobs, the deepening of cooperation between the tax authorities of the countries. Currently, there are over 100 enterprises with Belgian capital operating in Ukraine.
Last year, the amount of taxes paid by them was over 720 million UAH, reports UNN.
We are strengthening international tax cooperation. I met with the Ambassador of Belgium in Ukraine, Luc Jacobs. The main issue is the deepening of cooperation between the tax authorities of Ukraine and Belgium, as this opens up new opportunities for development.
He reported that within the framework of multilateral agreements on automatic exchange, there are already results of cooperation with the Federal Public Service Finance of Belgium (FPS Finance). We are exchanging information about financial accounts (CRS), and we are also working within the OECD initiatives (BEPS), which help combat shadow schemes.
Currently, there are more than 100 enterprises with Belgian capital operating in Ukraine. Last year, the amount of taxes paid by them was over 720 million UAH. Businesses with Belgian investments, despite the war, remain reliable partners of Ukraine with a high level of compliance.
Kravchenko: cooperation with Austria will help fight tax evasion in Ukraine26.02.25, 13:10 • 21888 views
Kravchenko suggested to the Ambassador to hold a joint meeting with these enterprises to hear about their lives, the problems they face, and to support investors in difficult conditions.
Every working enterprise means jobs, taxes for defense, social payments, and financial stability of the country. And those who support us should receive proper support from Ukraine. We all work for Victory!
The head of the tax service noted that Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation with the tax service of Belgium. First of all, it concerns the following areas:
- information exchange to prevent tax abuses;
- implementation of the best European practices in tax administration;
- harmonization of national legislation with the EU.
Belgium has strong experience in many areas. Therefore, joint work will allow the implementation of the best European practices in the work of the State Tax Service. I hope for the Ambassador's assistance in implementing new joint projects between the tax institutions of our countries.
Ruslan Kravchenko: the tax service revoked the licenses of an alcoholic beverage distributor in Ukraine due to a scheme exceeding 700 million UAH.05.03.25, 13:16 • 16465 views