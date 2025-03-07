Costa on Budapest's position regarding the statement on Ukraine: Hungary has isolated itself, but that does not mean division
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the European Council, António Costa, commented on Hungary's opposition to supporting the statement on Ukraine at the EU summit, noting that Hungary has a different approach and remains isolated among the 27 member states. He said this at a press conference following the summit on March 6, reports UNN.
We all want peace. The difference is that 26 countries believe that the path is by boosting the defense capacity of Ukraine. Hungary has isolated itself from that consensus, it is on itself. An isolated country does not mean division, the 26 are united with common... to continue to support Ukraine as we have since the day one on the 24th of February 2022, and we will continue united
