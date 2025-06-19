Klitschko showed how Hlybochytska Street is being restored in Kyiv

The large-scale reconstruction of Hlybochytska Street is ongoing in Kyiv, initiated on March 1 of this year. The Mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, inspected the progress of the work and shared photos. The renovation includes replacing the road surface and worn-out tram tracks in both directions, the mayor said, as reported by **UNN**.

Details

According to Klitschko, the asphalting of the first section from Nyzhnii Val Street to Kudriavskyi Descent on the odd-numbered side of the buildings has already been completed. As part of this stage, 1,200 meters of new granite curb were installed, 12 storm drains were updated, and 42 inspection manholes were leveled to the road surface.

The complete replacement of tram tracks on the section from Nyzhnii Val Street to Sichovykh Striltsiv Street has also been finished – in the direction of movement towards Lukianivska Square. This is half of the entire route, which is 1,750 meters long. The installation of new tracks between Nyzhnii Val and Kudriavskyi Descent in the reverse direction of tram traffic is underway. - Klitschko said.

In parallel, preparatory work has begun on the next section – from Kudriavskyi Descent to Hlybochytskyi Passage. Here, old asphalt is being removed, and utility networks are being replaced.

Klitschko emphasized that all work is being carried out in stages and in accordance with technological standards, so that Hlybochytska Street will be convenient, safe, and comfortable for both motorists and pedestrians after the renovation.

Addition

Hlybochytska Street in Podil was laid in 1950. Its length is 1.7 km. The last repair on Hlybochytska with a complete replacement of the railway track bed and road surface was carried out more than 50 years ago.

