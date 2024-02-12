Kim said that more and more people are returning to Mykolaiv and the region

Despite the increase in shelling, people continue to return to Mykolaiv and the region. This was stated by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim during a briefing, UNN reports.

We have positive dynamics, people are returning to the region and the city. Despite the fact that the shelling has intensified, people are coming back and want to live and work in their native land. Our dynamics in this regard are positive, but they have changed over the past month - Kim said.

Recall

Four kamikaze drones were shot down overnight in Mykolaiv region, and Russian forces also shelled two communities, but there were no casualties.

