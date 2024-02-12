Kim: 31% of objects damaged or destroyed by war have already been restored in Mykolaiv region

In the Mykolaiv region, 31% of the facilities that were damaged or destroyed as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation have already been restored. Vitaliy Kim, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said this during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

"We have repaired 244 high-rise buildings, 648 private houses, 71 schools, 35 kindergartens, 2 higher education institutions, 18 cultural institutions, 113 healthcare facilities, 12 administrative buildings, and 2,719 housing and communal facilities," Kim said.

He added that 19 bridges and 13 road sections in Mykolaiv region have also been restored.

This is about 31% of what was damaged and destroyed. But large projects are difficult because they are resource-intensive. They are being done, but we are primarily doing what we can do - Kim added.

Recall

In Mykolaiv region, four enemy Shahed attack drones were destroyed overnight , and Russian troops also attacked a community with artillery.